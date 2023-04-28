Carolina Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young #1 overall in 2023 NFL draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Panthers are in a new era, first with a new head coach, Frank Reich, the team has now drafted University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Young, the 2021 Heisman winner will be bringing his high IQ and arm accuracy to the Panthers. Carolina coaches say there was never any doubt Young was going to be their pick.

During his last year with the Crimson Tide, Young threw for 3,328 yards, had 32 touchdowns, and had 5 interceptions with an 86.2 quarterback rating.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.