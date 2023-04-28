SkyView
Carolina Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young #1 overall in 2023 NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Panthers are in a new era, first with a new head coach, Frank Reich, the team has now drafted University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Young, the 2021 Heisman winner will be bringing his high IQ and arm accuracy to the Panthers. Carolina coaches say there was never any doubt Young was going to be their pick.

During his last year with the Crimson Tide, Young threw for 3,328 yards, had 32 touchdowns, and had 5 interceptions with an 86.2 quarterback rating.

