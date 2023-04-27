SkyView
We Are Sharing Hope SC invites you to save lives this Saturday

The 18th annual Race for Life, presented by We Are Sharing Hope SC, is this Saturday, April 29.
The 18th annual Race for Life, presented by We Are Sharing Hope SC, is this Saturday, April 29.(We Are Sharing Hope SC)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 18th annual Race for Life, presented by We Are Sharing Hope SC, is this Saturday, April 29.

The 10K, which is $40, starts at 8 a.m. The 5K, which is $35, starts at 8:15.

You’ll walk or run this year’s event in Folly Beach. For all the details on the race, go to SharingHopeRace.com.

