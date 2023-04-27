We Are Sharing Hope SC invites you to save lives this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 18th annual Race for Life, presented by We Are Sharing Hope SC, is this Saturday, April 29.

The 10K, which is $40, starts at 8 a.m. The 5K, which is $35, starts at 8:15.

You’ll walk or run this year’s event in Folly Beach. For all the details on the race, go to SharingHopeRace.com.

