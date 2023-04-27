SkyView
Three killed, I-85 shut down in Cherokee County

South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people are dead after a crash in Cherokee County on I-85.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash with multiple fatalities on Thursday evening.

Troopers said three people were killed in a crash on I-85 southbound near mile marker 106. The collision is right near the state line.

The southbound side of the interstate is completely shut down due to the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

