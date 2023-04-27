Three killed, I-85 shut down in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash with multiple fatalities on Thursday evening.

Troopers said three people were killed in a crash on I-85 southbound near mile marker 106. The collision is right near the state line.

The southbound side of the interstate is completely shut down due to the crash.

