South Carolina Senate adjorns without final vote on abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate adjourned on Wednesday without a final vote on an abortion bill that would enact one of the most restrictive laws in the country.

Opponents of the bill — led by Charleston Republican Sandy Senn and four other female state senators — filibustered it for hours on the Senate floor.

Three attempts to end that filibuster failed.

Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey said in a statement this shows there aren’t enough votes to pass the ban from conception in the Senate and he doesn’t believe the results will change.

Massey called on House members to pass the Senate’s bill that would ban abortion at six weeks, however House members have been unwilling to take it up.

“We’re not committing to anything, and we’re not foreclosing on anything,” Speaker of the House Murrell Smith, R – Sumter, said. “The only commitment we have, is we have a commitment in this body to protect life.”

There are six days left in South Carolina’s legislative session.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.