South Carolina Law Enforcement Division urges convicted killer Jeriod Price to turn himself in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is urging convicted killer Jeriod Price to turn himself in immediately, according to a press release.

SLED has an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Price into custody.

They are working alongside the South Carolina Department of Corrections and other state agencies to take in Price, SLED stated.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced at a press conference a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Price’s arrest.

If you know where Price is, you are urged to call (803) 737-9000 submit tips to tips@sled.sc.gov, or contact Midlands CrimeStoppers through the Tips Hotline at 888-CRIME-SC, through the Free Mobile App P3TIPS or go to Crime SC.

Price was arrested and convicted after gunning down West Ashley native and former University of South and North Carolina football player Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in a nightclub. Price was released in March by a judge who ordered the order sealed.

Price was ordered to return to custody by the South Carolina Supreme Court on April 26 after he was released from prison 16 years early.

Price’s release came under intense criticism this month over its secrecy, questions about court procedure, and arguments the law wasn’t followed.

Governor Henry McMaster has asked the South Carolina Department of Corrections to review early-release orders following Price’s secret freeing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

