Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre to run ‘Fairview’ stage play

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting tomorrow Trustus Theatre will be running a Pulitzer prize-winning drama “Fairview”.

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and is so unique because this stage play shatters the fourth wall captivating the audience in a more personal way.

The play by Jackie Sibblies Dury will be directed by Terrance Henderson and will run from April 28 through May 13.

Trustus Theare to Run 'Fairview' Stage Play (clear)

Click here for info.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.