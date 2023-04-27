Soda City Live: Permission to Live Free book release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you living your truest and most authentic self?

Pastor of Forward City Church and Author- Dr. Jackie Greene explores these ideas and more with the release of her new book “Permission to Live Free: Living the Life God Created for You”.

The book can be found at Amazon and Books-A-Million.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.