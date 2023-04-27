SkyView
Soda City Live: The City of West Columbia’s fifth annual Art on State

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for art, food, and music on a Friday night!

The City of West Columbia will be hosting its fifth annual “Art on State” on Friday, May 5, which will feature local artists, an art crawl, and again food.

The City of West Columbia's fifth annual Art on State
The City of West Columbia’s fifth annual Art on State(City of West Columbia)

