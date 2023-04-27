Richland County Sheriff’s Department offers cash reward leading to convicted killer Jeriod Price’s arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for information that can lead to the arrest of convicted killer Jeriod Price.

Price was arrested and convicted after gunning down West Ashley native and former University of South and North Carolina football player Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in a nightclub. Price was released in March by a judge who ordered the order sealed.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced at a press conference on Thursday a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Price’s arrest.

“Mrs. Smalls (Carl Small’s mother) has not slept since she learned that Price has been released,” Lott said.

Price was ordered to return to custody by the South Carolina Supreme Court on April 26 after he was released from prison 16 years early.

Governor Henry McMaster asked the South Carolina Department of Corrections to review early-release orders following Price’s secret freeing.

During the press conference, Lott said Price had the opportunity to turn himself in but did not.

“This family needs your help. This family needs to get back on the road to recovery, not on the road they are right now,” said Lott after announcing the reward.

Lott said there is an active investigation with multiple agencies involved including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) who sent out an active South Carolina Supreme Court order to take Price into custody mere hours before the conference.

Following Lott’s reward announcement, Carl Smalls, Sr., the victim’s father spoke about what his family is going through since Price’s release.

Smalls went back to Dec. 7, 2002, the day he received the news of his son’s murder. The day after he planned to buy a vehicle for his son and daughter, who were both in college at the time.

“I went to bed feeling good, Friday night. 6 o’clock, Saturday morning, Dec. 7, we get the call, like the Sheriff said, nobody wants to get. Just to hear her (his wife) voice, screaming and hollering, I still see that I still hear that,” said Smalls, “So I go from Friday, feeling great, life is great, to Saturday, I am in the funeral home. And that’s how it all started, Dec. 7, 2002, and he we are today, still dealing with this one individual, Jeriod Price.”

Smalls also urged the public to speak up.

Lott closed the press conference by once again asking the public to report any information leading to Price’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is asked to call (803) 737-9000 submit tips to tips@sled.sc.gov, or contact Midlands CrimeStoppers through the Tips Hotline at 888-CRIME-SC, through the Free Mobile App P3TIPS or go to Crime SC.

Price was convicted of murdering college student and football player, Carl Smalls Jr. in December 2003. Smalls was shot at a nightclub in December of 2002.



RCSD and other agencies are actively searching for Price. Please help by sharing this information. pic.twitter.com/iBbIXvvGkb — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) April 27, 2023

