Richland County Sheriff’s Department holds press conference about Jeroid Price

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is holding a press conference on Thursday, April 27, at 2 p.m. regarding Jeroid Price.

Sheriff Leon Lott is hosting the conference, Price was ordered to return to custody by the South Carolina Supreme Court after he was released from prison 16 years early.

Price’s release came under intense criticism this month over its secrecy, questions about court procedure, and arguments the law wasn’t followed.

Governor Henry McMaster has asked the South Carolina Department of Corrections to review early-release orders following Price’s secret freeing.

