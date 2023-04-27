SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs

In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in Mountain View, Calif. Post-it note manufacturer 3M announced 6,000 layoffs in April 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(Paul Sakuma | AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – On Tuesday, the manufacturer of products that include Post-it notes and Scotch tape announced it will be cutting 6,000 jobs globally across all business segments for a pre-tax savings of up to $900 million per year.

3M said the major layoffs are part of a restructuring “intended to make 3M stronger, leaner and more focused” by simplifying the supply chain and reducing layers of management.

The cuts follow the elimination of 2,500 manufacturing jobs in January.

3M said supply chain problems from the pandemic-era have eased and backlogged orders have been shipped, meaning they no longer need as much staff.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
Road construction to close ramp connecting interstates this weekend.
SCDOT: Ramp connecting I-20 and I-26 to close this weekend for road construction
Lake visitors said they could see smoke billowing from the fire from a nearby marina.
House fire shuts down parts of Shull Island on Lake Murray
Harmon admitted to filing a false 2012 tax return for himself.
Lexington County businessman pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

Latest News

Making his major league debut, Pittsburgh Pirates' Drew Maggi (39) runs to first base during...
‘This is it’: After 13 years in the minors, Pirates’ Drew Maggi makes MLB debut
Banx was found by animal control wandering the streets of Richland County.
Police: Woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found wandering Columbia streets
Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the...
Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Sheriff Leon Lott announced at a press conference on Thursday a $5,000 reward is being offered...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department offers cash reward leading to convicted killer Jeriod Price’s arrest