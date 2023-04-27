Police: Woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found wandering Columbia streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a woman has been charged in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.

Officers say 32-year-old Aireal Ames turned herself in to the proper authorities Wednesday morning after her dog, “Banx,” was found wandering the area of Corola Avenue with an embedded collar when a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 for help.

Mugshot of woman charged with Felony animal cruelty. (Columbia Police Department)

City of Columbia Animal Control officers responded to the call, found the dog, and called the Columbia Police Department for help said officials while Banx was immediately taken to the veterinarian.

In a 17-page report of exam findings, Banx “suffered unnecessary pain and suffering,” according to the veterinarian, the vet also determined Banx had an ‘emaciated’ body with a body condition of 2 out of 9 on the Purina Body Condition Scale. Banx weighed 88 pounds, had a flea and hookworm infestation, anemia, worn teeth, plus, significant scarring and inflammation of the neck due to the embedded collar.

Investigators say Ames is being accused of failing to properly for the Cane Corso and is being charged with Felony Ill-treatment of animals. Ames was released from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.