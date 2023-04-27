SkyView
Police: Woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found wandering Columbia streets

Banx was found by animal control wandering the streets of Richland County.
Banx was found by animal control wandering the streets of Richland County.(Columbia Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a woman has been charged in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.

Officers say 32-year-old Aireal Ames turned herself in to the proper authorities Wednesday morning after her dog, “Banx,” was found wandering the area of Corola Avenue with an embedded collar when a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 for help.

Mugshot of woman charged with Felony animal cruelty.
Mugshot of woman charged with Felony animal cruelty.(Columbia Police Department)

City of Columbia Animal Control officers responded to the call, found the dog, and called the Columbia Police Department for help said officials while Banx was immediately taken to the veterinarian.

In a 17-page report of exam findings, Banx “suffered unnecessary pain and suffering,” according to the veterinarian, the vet also determined Banx had an ‘emaciated’ body with a body condition of 2 out of 9 on the Purina Body Condition Scale. Banx weighed 88 pounds, had a flea and hookworm infestation, anemia, worn teeth, plus, significant scarring and inflammation of the neck due to the embedded collar.

Investigators say Ames is being accused of failing to properly for the Cane Corso and is being charged with Felony Ill-treatment of animals. Ames was released from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

