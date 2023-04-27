SkyView
Police asking for help with search for missing Sumter man

The Sumter Police Department is searching for missing 47-year-old Lorenzo Franklin.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 47-year-old man.

Officers say Lorenzo Franklin was last seen Monday in the Winkles Road area and is known to suffer from chronic headaches and other conditions.

Family members of Lorenzo said he could be driving a brown 2018 Infiniti sedan with a temporary license tag. If you have any information, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

