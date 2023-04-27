Police asking for help with search for missing Sumter man

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 47-year-old man.

Officers say Lorenzo Franklin was last seen Monday in the Winkles Road area and is known to suffer from chronic headaches and other conditions.

Family members of Lorenzo said he could be driving a brown 2018 Infiniti sedan with a temporary license tag. If you have any information, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.