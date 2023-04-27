Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warns the public of man impersonating DPU empoloyee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of impersonating a Department of Public Utilities (DPU) employee.

Department officials say a complainant reported that a man with a cane and wearing a safety vest arrived at her residence claiming to work for DPU. The woman said the man stated he was there to check her water meter and later left in a black Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or via the Tip411 app by texting tips to 847411.

