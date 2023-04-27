SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warns the public of man impersonating DPU employee

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of impersonating a Department of Public Utilities (DPU) employee.

Department officials say a complainant reported that a man with a cane and wearing a safety vest arrived at her residence claiming to work for DPU. The woman said the man stated he was there to check her water meter and later left in a black Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or via the Tip411 app by texting tips to 847411.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
Detectives are investigating after a body was found in the Walmart parking lot.
Detectives investigating after body found at Lexington Walmart
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division urges convicted killer Jeriod Price to turn himself in
Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
Lake visitors said they could see smoke billowing from the fire from a nearby marina.
House fire shuts down parts of Shull Island on Lake Murray

Latest News

Vehicle tax proposed by Lexington County Council
Vehicle tax for consideration in Lexington County Council
Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
Lights and explosion in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained
Officials Search for Man Ordered Back to Prison
Officials Search for Man Ordered Back to Prison
Vehicle tax proposed by Lexington County Council
Vehicle tax proposed by Lexington County Council
Community Remembers Legacy of Officer Drew Barr
Community Remembers Legacy of Officer Drew Barr