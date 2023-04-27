SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Little league officials implement new rule to crack down on umpire abuse

Deptford Township Little League is trying out a new rule: if you fight with the umps during a game, you have to umpire three games before you’re allowed back as a spectator. (Source: WPVI, TWITTER, STEPHEN SALYERS, CNN, Twitter/Stephen Salyers)
By Trish Hartman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – A new rule is being implemented for a little league organization in New Jersey to cut down on spectators fighting with volunteer umpires.

Officials with the Deptford Township Little League say some parents or spectators yell at the umpires for calls they don’t like.

“They think that the call was bad, which always amazes me that they can see a strike better over there than the umpire can right there one foot in back of them,” league president Don Bozzuffi said.

It’s gotten so bad that two volunteer umpires have quit in the past week.

“They’re coming here, they’re being abused, they don’t need that. So they’re walking away,” Bozzuffi said.

“It’s bad sportsmanship but also a lot of times teaches like winning is everything rather than like playing hard competing,” said Pop Little, who played football through high school and college.

This season, Deptford Township Little League is trying out a new rule: if you fight with the umps during a game, you have to umpire three games before you’re allowed back as a spectator.

“The main purpose is not for them to be able to call a baseball game and for them to see what’s going on out here. It’s not that easy,” Bozzuffi said.

A lot of parents said they like the idea.

“But if the parents are going to be sitting there yelling the whole entire game, they might as well use the energy like out on the field,” parent Kateland Tokley said.

Officials said they’re trying to keep it a positive experience for the kids.

“They’re not baseball players, they’re children. So always keep that in the back of your mind and let them play,” Bozzuffi said.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
Road construction to close ramp connecting interstates this weekend.
SCDOT: Ramp connecting I-20 and I-26 to close this weekend for road construction
Harmon admitted to filing a false 2012 tax return for himself.
Lexington County businessman pleads guilty to filing false tax returns
Lake visitors said they could see smoke billowing from the fire from a nearby marina.
House fire shuts down parts of Shull Island on Lake Murray

Latest News

Richland County Sheriff's Department Press Conference about Jeroid Price
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department holds press conference about Jeroid Price
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
US to open foreign centers in bid to stop migration surge
Gap reported the chain is laying off 1,800 corporate workers.
Gap cuts 1,800 corporate jobs amid sales slump