Freezer fire causes significant damage to a Columbia grocery store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports crews responded to a blaze at a Columbia grocery store.

Officers say the fire happened at the Aldi on the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road. The building suffered significant fire and water damages after a freezer caught fire just before 5 a.m. on Thursday morning said officers.

Our crews at Station 8 responded to the scene for a fire alarm activation just before 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/owMsVyLB0l — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 27, 2023

Crews at Station 8 responded to the scene after a fire alarm was activated, firefighters saw heavy smoke from inside the store and called for a full structure response according to officials.

The fire in the freezer was put out quickly and there were no injuries fire officers said.

