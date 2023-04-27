SkyView
Freezer fire causes significant damage to a Columbia grocery store

Crews responded to grocery store fire caused by freezer.
Crews responded to grocery store fire caused by freezer.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports crews responded to a blaze at a Columbia grocery store.

Officers say the fire happened at the Aldi on the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road. The building suffered significant fire and water damages after a freezer caught fire just before 5 a.m. on Thursday morning said officers.

Crews at Station 8 responded to the scene after a fire alarm was activated, firefighters saw heavy smoke from inside the store and called for a full structure response according to officials.

The fire in the freezer was put out quickly and there were no injuries fire officers said.

