FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavier rain & storms slated for this evening & tonight!

As we get towards the late phases of our Thursday, rain showers and storms will be pressing into the Midlands.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we get towards the late phases of our Thursday, rain showers and storms will be pressing into the Midlands!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Most of the day for Thursday will be cloudier with mild high temps in the upper 70s. Evening rain and storms then push in so be weather aware!
  • Our burst of rain will hang around late overnight, into Friday morning. Average rainfall rates look to total around 1-1.5″ through Friday.
  • Lingering spotty storms are possible for Friday afternoon with a high around 80, before we dry out into Friday night.
  • We see a small break in the action Saturday, with mostly sunny skies breaking out with highs in the low-mid 80s.
  • Sunday shower and storm chances are back at it again as a cold front draws closer to the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Thursday looks to stay mostly cloudy until later rain showers press in, with a better potential for accumulating rain, downpours, and storms into the night.

Rain will likely total over 1″ with some isolated areas getting closer to 1.5″ of rainfall depending on where downpours set up.

* Following up from a FIRST ALERT Weather “NIGHT” *

Isolated showers keep on into Friday morning, with potential thunderstorms. Highs will push close to 80.

Remain weather aware this evening, nut also for Friday afternoon, where spotty storms will still be possible.

On Saturday we get a break, as mostly sunny skies fight back. Highs have the potential to settle into the lower-mid 80s.

Sunday rain and storm potential looks to push right back in to the Palmetto State, so check back for those updates.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with most rain showers holding off until late into the day. Rain potential picks up fast into the evening with storms. Highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Isolated showers in the morning, with some spotty p.m. t-storms possible. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny wand warm. Highs in the lower-mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms returning again. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Drier air moves in and we see some breezy conditions with sunshine. Highs again settle in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sun shine holds with high temps in the low 70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

