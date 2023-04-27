First Alert Traffic: Collision on Sunset Boulevard detours inbound traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First responders are asking the public to avoid the area of Sunset Boulevard on U.S.-378 at Mineral Springs Road due to a collision.

All inbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard is being detoured to Hope Ferry Road. Outbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard is being merged into a single lane around the area.

Officials say drivers can take Corley Mill Road to North Lake Drive on S.C.-6 back to U.S.-378.

Traffic on Mineral Springs Road can only make a right turn onto Sunset Blvd, according to officials.

WIS will provide more details as they become available.

