SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: Collision on Sunset Boulevard detours inbound traffic

All inbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard is being detoured to Hope Ferry Road. Outbound traffic...
All inbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard is being detoured to Hope Ferry Road. Outbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard is being merged into a single lane around the scene.(SCDOT)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First responders are asking the public to avoid the area of Sunset Boulevard on U.S.-378 at Mineral Springs Road due to a collision.

All inbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard is being detoured to Hope Ferry Road. Outbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard is being merged into a single lane around the area.

Officials say drivers can take Corley Mill Road to North Lake Drive on S.C.-6 back to U.S.-378.

Traffic on Mineral Springs Road can only make a right turn onto Sunset Blvd, according to officials.

WIS will provide more details as they become available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
Detectives are investigating after a body was found in the Walmart parking lot.
Detectives investigating after body found at Lexington Walmart
Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
Lake visitors said they could see smoke billowing from the fire from a nearby marina.
House fire shuts down parts of Shull Island on Lake Murray
Road construction to close ramp connecting interstates this weekend.
SCDOT: Ramp connecting I-20 and I-26 to close this weekend for road construction

Latest News

Richland County Sheriff's Department Press Conference about Jeroid Price
18th Annual Race for Life
18th Annual Race for Life
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/27/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/27/2023
Nikki Haley Announces Next South Carolina Campaign Rally
Nikki Haley Announces Next South Carolina Campaign Rally