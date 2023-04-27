Fire on Taylor Drive shuts down parts of Shull Island

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating what caused a house fire that shut down parts of Shull Island.

It was a thick cloud of smoke coming from down the road and about a mile away from the scene people could smell a strong odor of smoke.

WIS got a look at the scene when fire crews first got to the home in the 1000 block of Taylor Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

A Witness’s video shows the fire rising above the trees near the home that was engulfed in flames.

“I just looked to my right and I see black smoke just blooming and I was like what is that,” said Easton Greene.

Greene was fishing at the lake that evening and said the view was something he’s never seen before.

He says, “Yeah, I could hear it sounded like wood falling.”

A crackling and popping noise is what John Sligh heard as he docked his boat in for the evening.

“So, whatever was going on over there was burning pretty bad,” he said.

Sligh took a video of the fire. He tells WIS News 10 many of the homes in the area are made up of logs and bricks. The fire caused detours near Taylor Road and John Long Road.

One woman even chose to walk two miles home with her groceries after being told she couldn’t drive down Taylor Road.

“The officer stopped me and told me that I had to come in here and park or get back out somewhere because they’re not letting anybody in because the house that caught fire had spread to the trees,” said Julie O’ Neal who lives on Taylor Drive.

A spokesperson with the Town of Lexington says it took about an hour for fire crews to bring the incident under control using rural water.

The cause of the fire has still not yet been determined but a few of the people WIS spoke with who live near the home say it’s a lot of debris surrounding it.

Officials also say the owners were not home at the time the fire started.

