SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Detectives investigating after body found at Lexington Walmart

Detectives are investigating after a body was found in the Walmart parking lot.
Detectives are investigating after a body was found in the Walmart parking lot.(Picasa | Lexington Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Detectives with the Lexington Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating a death in a Walmart parking lot.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play and no threat to public safety.

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Court records show the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being...
Jeroid Price case goes to South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

Rep. Shannon Erickson, R - Beaufort, speaks during a debate on the South Carolina House of...
After years, South Carolina appears set for school vouchers
Classes resumed on Wednesday, with additional Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies on...
Classes resume at Ridge View High School one day after stabbing with teachers, parents on edge
300 Jobs Coming to Sumter
300 Jobs Coming to Sumter
Presidential candidates make stops in South Carolina
Presidential candidates make stops in South Carolina