City of Columbia to focus on youth mental health

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an event geared towards youth mental health for National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

The event will have a 1-hour presentation to teach teens about the warning signs of mental health conditions that appear in teens/early adulthood.

There will also be a skit that teaches teens and young adults how to deal with their emotions.

After the skit, there will be a chance to participate in breakout sessions with local school counselors and social workers to learn more about methods of conflict resolution and coping mechanisms.

Refreshments will be served to those in attendance at the conclusion of the event.

“The mental health and psychological well-being of our youth is more critical now than ever. We must take a stand as a village and it starts with open dialogue with our children,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ed McDowell.

The full event schedule is below:

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – “Ending the Silence” Presentation presented by Kaitlyn Hunter, ETS Program Coordinator, NAMI of South Carolina

7:00 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. – “The X Factor” presented by Dr. Germon Miller, City of Columbia Parks and Recreation

7:20 p.m. – 7:40 p.m. - Breakout Sessions with local school counselors and social workers

7:40 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Refreshments served

Anyone interested in attending on Thursday, April 27, can go to Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

City of Columbia holds event to focus on youth mental health.
City of Columbia holds event to focus on youth mental health.(City of Columbia)

