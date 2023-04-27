SkyView
5 students taken to hospital after drinking opioid-laced juice, authorities say

Five students were taken to the hospital after drinking the juice. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - Five students at a Philadelphia school were taken to the hospital after drinking grape juice allegedly laced with a suspected opioid.

According to the Philadelphia School District, 11 students drank the substance at Crossroads Accelerated Academy just before lunch Wednesday.

The teens ranged in age from 14 to 16.

Five had to be taken to hospitals for treatment. The other six chose to go home with their families.

Philadelphia police responded to a school where a suspected opioid exposure took place.
Philadelphia police responded to a school where a suspected opioid exposure took place.(Source: KYW/CNN)

School officials said they believe two students brought in the drug, which has the street name “Wonk,” and shared it with their classmates.

“This is unacceptable. You do not have a child bringing an opioid substance on school property, definitely banned from school property. And then to know that two students brought it in grape juice and they passed it around,” said Monique Braxton, a school district spokesperson.

The students are all expected to recover, but Philadelphia police have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KYW via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

