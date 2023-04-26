SkyView
ZIPS Car Wash holding giveaway for Gamecocks fans

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, April 29 some fans will be treated by ZIPS Car Wash.

The first 1,000 fans who enter Founders Park will get the chance to participate in the ‘Cocky Giveaway’ presented by the company.

Fans will be able to pick up their bobblehead voucher from either Gate 1, 2, or 4 and redeem them at the guest services kiosk located on the concourse behind homeplate.

ZIPS Car Wash is a sponsor of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

