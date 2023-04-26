ZIPS Car Wash holding giveaway for Gamecocks fans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, April 29 some fans will be treated by ZIPS Car Wash.

The first 1,000 fans who enter Founders Park will get the chance to participate in the ‘Cocky Giveaway’ presented by the company.

“We’re excited for fans to receive their Cocky bobblehead and check out his impressive stats, featured on the packaging.” “We had a fun time creating this souvenir and we hope it will be a fun keepsake for fans of all ages.”

Fans will be able to pick up their bobblehead voucher from either Gate 1, 2, or 4 and redeem them at the guest services kiosk located on the concourse behind homeplate.

ZIPS Car Wash is a sponsor of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.