WIS EXCLUSIVE: Ty Wilson gets a look at metal detectors in Richland Two schools

By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two moves closer to a plan for metal detectors in their five area high schools, which board members would have to vote on.

The School District had their pop up metal detector program at Westwood High School on Wednesday.

Around 1,700 students came through two sets of metal detectors in the front and back of the school.

“The safety and security of our students remains our top priority,” Principal Robert Jackson said. “Anytime we can be in a consistent pattern of practices. It’s a security measure to keep all of our children and all of our employees safe.”

District officials said there have been more than 28 cases of weapons, guns or knives confiscated from students and 37 school threats this school year.

Police took a loaded 9mm gun from a Richland Northeast High School student that was found using metal detectors a few weeks ago.

A student stabbing another student on April 25th, at Ridge View High School may be the tipping point.

Nathan Caldwell is a student at Westwood High School, he says “Metal detectors me personally they make me feel more secure. It makes me feel more comfortable in our school that no bad stuff happens to us.”

Manpower to operate the metal detectors could be a problem. It takes about 10 people — a combination of deputies, private security and teachers — to run two screenings.

The district is considering paying teachers extra money to help out.

“To be clear, we don’t want teachers looking through bags and stuff,” Director of Communications Greg Turchetta said. “Nobody is proposing that, but as you saw today, there are teachers involved in moving students along and speaking to them [and] that’s added duty to what they’re doing.”

At Westwood high school no weapons were found on any of the students. Officials called that a successful day.

Currently, district officials take the pop up metal detector program to three different area high school a week. The visits are not announced ahead of time.

The interim superintendent is directing the safety subcommittee to implement a plan for metal detectors. The subcommittee meets on May 22.

