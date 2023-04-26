Vivek Ramaswamy announces S.C. campaign stops for presidential candidacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Businessman and Republican candidate for president Vivek Ramaswamy will make several stops throughout the Midlands this week.

The candidate announced the locations of his campaign bus tour Tuesday.

Here are the stops Ramaswamy will make for his campaign.

Thursday, April 27

- Vivek Headlines Richland County GOP Convention

6 p.m. at Segra Park 1640 Freed Street Columbia, SC 29201

Friday, April 28

- Charter School Tour

9:30 a.m. at American Leadership Academy

109 Innovation Place, Lexington, SC 29072

- Vivek and Steak Barbecue Town Hall

Noon at Hudson’s Smokehouse

4952 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, SC 29072

- Made in SC Manufacturing Plant Visit

3 p.m. at Tidewater Boats

5041 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29072

- Moms for Liberty Town Hall with Vivek

6 p.m. at Village Church Blythewood

574 Rimer Pond Road, Blythewood, SC 29016

Saturday, April 29

- Coffee and Cake with Vivek

8 a.m. at Lizard’s Thicket

7569 Saint Andrews Road, Irmo, SC 29063

- Life Town Hall at Carolina Pregnancy Center

1 p.m. at Carolina Pregnancy Center

103 Metro Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303

- Meet & Greet with Vivek

5:30 p.m. at 30 Promenade Drive, Greenville, SC 29609

