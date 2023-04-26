South Carolina Supreme Court orders Jeroid Price back to prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man released early after being convicted of a 2002 murder has been ordered back to prison.

The 3-2 decision from the South Carolina Supreme Court came down Wednesday.

Jeroid Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr.

Price was released 16 years early by former Richland County Judge Casey Manning.

Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement after the ruling:

“We’re pleased the Court heard our request with such urgency and agreed that Jeroid Price’s release was unlawful and that he should be remanded back to the Department of Corrections immediately. Secret orders and backroom deals have no place in our justice system. I hope this sends a clear message to the people of South Carolina: our procedures matter and no one is above the law.”

The ruling can be read here:

