SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina senate expected to continue abortion bill debates

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers are running out of time to pass tighter abortion restrictions with eight days left in this year’s legislative session.

Both the house and senate passed different abortion related bills. The senate passed a six-week ban and the house passed a ban from conception.

The senate voted to give the house’s bill a second reading on Tuesday — with debates expected to continue Wednesday.

Neither chamber has taken up the other’s bill until Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey repeatedly said there isn’t enough support to pass the near total ban.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Court records show the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being...
Jeroid Price case goes to South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/26/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/26/2023
Columbia Fire Department hosted swiftwater rescue trainings.
Columbia firefighters train in the currents of Saluda river for swiftwater rescue exercises
Fairfield County deputies seize guns and drugs in mobile home, four suspects arrested
New details about early release of Jeroid Price