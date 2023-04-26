South Carolina senate expected to continue abortion bill debates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers are running out of time to pass tighter abortion restrictions with eight days left in this year’s legislative session.

Both the house and senate passed different abortion related bills. The senate passed a six-week ban and the house passed a ban from conception.

The senate voted to give the house’s bill a second reading on Tuesday — with debates expected to continue Wednesday.

Neither chamber has taken up the other’s bill until Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey repeatedly said there isn’t enough support to pass the near total ban.

