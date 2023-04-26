SkyView
South Carolina adds Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao

gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg(South Carolina Women's Basketball Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao has joined South Carolina.

The arrival of 5-foot-9 Paopao, who spent three seasons at Oregon, was announced Tuesday by the Gamecocks and coach Dawn Staley.

The three-time all-Pac 12 Conference selection from Oceanside, California, has up to two years of eligibility remaining. Paopao started all 35 games this past season and was the Ducks’ third-leading scorer with 13.1 points a game, as well as averaging 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

She is the first transfer of the offseason for Staley, who lost seven seniors from the group that led the Gamecocks to three straight Final Fours and the 2022 national championship.

Paopao “is a skilled proven point guard that can score and deliver the ball,” Staley said in a statement. “She brings big game experience and is a great fit for the SEC.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

