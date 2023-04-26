SkyView
Solar company creating 300 new jobs in Sumter Co. through $65.9 million investment

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A $65.9 million investment is creating 300 new jobs in Sumter County through SEM Wafertech and Solar4America’s establishment of a new operations center.

A press release read SPI Energy Co., Ltd. a global renewable energy company that owns both entities, announced plans to establish their first South Carolina operations in Sumter County.

The new Sumter Co. facility will help the increasing need for locally sourced solar wafers as the demand for solar power continues to grow in the U.S. SEM Wafertech is targeting delivery and production of its first solar wafers in the U.S. by the end of 2023 according to the press release.

SEM Wafertech and Solar4America plan to occupy an existing building located at 1150 Clipper Road in Sumter, where they will design, build out and install a world-class silicon wafer slicing facility read the press release.

“South Carolina has proven it has the business environment and workforce in place to attract innovative companies like SEM Wafertech and Solar4America. This $65.9 million investment is yet another win for the state, and we anticipate a long and fruitful partnership.” said South Carolina Governor. Henry McMaster.

SEM Wafertech Inc. and Solar4America Technology, Inc. Chairman Denton Peng said “As a global renewable energy company making American-made solar wafers and modules, we recognize the importance of having a strong domestic supply chain to meet the fast-growing demand for affordable solar power. We plan to bring the highest-quality domestically produced solar wafers and modules to market, enhancing our nation’s manufacturing capabilities with a long-term investment that will create good paying jobs for South Carolina.”

Operations are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the team should visit the company’s careers page.

