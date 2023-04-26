SCDOT: Ramp connecting I-20 and I-26 to close this weekend for road construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) accounced a ramp on I-20 westbound connecting to I-26 westbound is going to be closed this weekend.

SCDOT officials say the I-20 westbound ramp near Columbia, the exit 64B ramp onto I-26 westbound will close to allow contractors to perform ramp tie-in construction for the Carolina Crossroads Phase 2 project. Construction starts Friday, April 28, at 9 p.m. and will reopen on Monday, May 1.

Motorist are being advised to use caution and plan accordingly in case of dealys said officials. Here are alternative routes drivers can use to stil get to their destinations:

Take Exit 64A onto I-26 Eastbound toward Charleston.

Once on I-26 Eastbound, stay in the far-right lane.

Take Exit 107B onto I-20 Eastbound toward Florence.

Once on I-20 Eastbound, stay in the far-right lane.

Take Exit 64B onto I-26 Westbound toward Spartanburg.

Part of the Carolina Crossroad Phase 2 project in Richland Co. is construction according to officials. The reconstructed interchange at Broad River Road to I-20 will improve traffic said officials. The project will also lenghten access from I-20 westbound onto I-26 westbound to minimze traffic congestion.

