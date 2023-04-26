SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Nancy Gregory pushes the debate about metal detectors forward

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nancy Gregory, the Interim Superintendent for Richland Two says she wants all high school principals in the district to come to the next school board safety committee meeting to talk about a safety plan for all high schools.

It’s a dramatic but all too familiar scene. A law enforcement helicopter up in the air, and deputies on the ground in cruisers scrambling trying to locate a suspect after a brutal, stabbing inside a Richland County School District Two high school.

Greg Turchetta, the Director of Communication for District Two says “It’s concerning when a student is stabbed in a hallway at the school. It is brazen.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department caught the suspect a few hours after the 10 a.m. attack.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Ridge View High School student Tony Abrams and charged him with attempted murder.

Just hours after another violent day at an R2 school, school board members met on April 25 during a board meeting.

The meeting focused on other businesses in the district and the topic of safety was not on the agenda.

A few weeks ago a 9-millimeter gun was taken from a student after he walked through a metal detector at Richland Northeast High School.

The school district says this school year, more than 28 weapons including guns and knives have been confiscated from students.

There have been at least 37 school threats.

Richland Two officials are already exploring the idea of buying metal detectors and using them at their five high schools in the district.

Greg Turchetta says “Buying the metal detectors is the easy part. It’s the staffing that will be the challenge if it comes to the point of us doing that.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

17-year-old charged for stabbing other students
17-year-old charged for stabbing other students
Lexington County won't ban short-term rentals
Potential short-term rental ordinance coming to Lexington County: ‘They have a long way to go’
Lexington County won't ban short-term rentals
Lexington County won't ban short-term rentals
gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
South Carolina adds Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao