Nikki Haley to hold campaign rally in Greer

Nikki Haley held an event on Wednesday in Charleston where she officially announced she is...
Nikki Haley held an event on Wednesday in Charleston where she officially announced she is running for president.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will hold a campaign rally in Greer next month.

A press release read the 2024 presidential hopeful will rally at the Cannon Centre at 204 Cannon Street.

The Greer rally is one of many Haley has held in the Palmetto state since announcing her candidacy in Charleston in February 2023 according to the release.

Haley was the first major Republican to officially challenge former president Donald Trump.

You can RSVP for the rally here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

