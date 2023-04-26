Nikki Haley to hold campaign rally in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will hold a campaign rally in Greer next month.

A press release read the 2024 presidential hopeful will rally at the Cannon Centre at 204 Cannon Street.

The Greer rally is one of many Haley has held in the Palmetto state since announcing her candidacy in Charleston in February 2023 according to the release.

Haley was the first major Republican to officially challenge former president Donald Trump.

You can RSVP for the rally here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.