FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Limited shower chances return for Wednesday

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spotty rain chances will work back into the region today, but heavier rain potential is looming for early Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Partial sunshine will try to break through cloud cover today, with a chance of spotty showers into Wednesday afternoon.
  • Most of the day for Thursday will be partly cloudy with mild high temps in the upper 70s.
  • Rain chances increase a bit for Thursday evening, eventually leading to a burst of rain late overnight into Friday morning.
  • The potential for storms exists as well as this rain presses on with an area of low pressure.
  • We see a small break in the action Saturday, with partly cloudy skies breaking out with highs in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning all! Highs today will be similar to yesterday, again in the low 70s. Some spotty showers will be around later into the day as well.

Thursday look to stay partly cloudy and dry until later isolated showers press in, with a better potential for accumulating rain and downpours into the night.

Scattered showers and downpours are likely to keep on into Friday morning, with potential thunderstorms. Highs will push close to 80.

Remain weather aware and check back for updates as the week continues!

On Saturday we get a break, as partly cloudy skies fight back, aside from a possible lingering shower. Highs have the potential to settle into the lower 80s.

Sunday rain potential looks to push right back in to the Palmetto State.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers later into the day. Highs in the low mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers holding off until late into the day. Rain potential picks up into the night. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers, especially early in the morning, with some t-storms and downpours possible. Highs closing in on 80.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a lingering shower possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning again. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Drier air moves in and we see some sunshine. Highs again settle in the mid-70s.

