Family reunites with Prisma Health medical staff who cared for critically injured son

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family reunited with Prisma Health’s medical staff and team members after their son was critically injured in an accident.

University of South Carolina (USC) student William Sibley was hit by a car in February 2022.

He was in a coma and spent three weeks in the Prisma Health Richland Hospital, according to Prisma Health.

After his care there, Prisma Health said he was taken to a rehabilitation hospital in Washington, D.C. before he was able to return to his studies at USC in January.

His family flew in from Virginia to thank the Surgical Trauma ICU (STICU) and ICU teams who cared for him.

