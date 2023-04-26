Crews working to get fire under control in Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Services reports crews are still on the scene of a structure fire at Lake Murray.

Fire officers say crews are fighting the fire at a building near Shull Island Road and the Siesta Cove Marina Park.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

