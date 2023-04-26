SkyView
Columbia firefighters train in the currents of Saluda river for swiftwater rescue exercises

Columbia Fire Department hosted swiftwater rescue trainings.
Columbia Fire Department hosted swiftwater rescue trainings.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Throughout the week, firefighters from the Columbia Fire Department are diving into the Saluda River for the annual recertification swiftwater training rescue.

Fire officers said Dominion energy made the sessions possible. Officers want to remind people that if you plan on swimming in the currents to wear a lifejacket.

