SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Biden names Clyburn a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid

Clyburn named co-chair of Biden/Harris 2024 reelection bid.
Clyburn named co-chair of Biden/Harris 2024 reelection bid.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC 6th District) has been named a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign co-chair.

During his intitial reelection bid announcement, Biden stated his campaign leadership team included, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Congressman Jim Clyburn, Senator Chris Coons, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer will all serve as the campaign’s national co-chairs.

On his appointment as co-chair, Clyburn stated, “I am honored to serve as a national co-chair for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign. When President Biden first took office, the COVID-19 virus had shuttered businesses and schools, unemployment was at a record high, and our economy was suffering. Today, thanks to his visionary initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, PACT Act, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, he has created over 12 million jobs and our communities are building back stronger than ever. “

Clyburn continued, “In 2020, we had a tremendous opportunity to correct the direction our country was headed toward after the previous administration, and we seized it. I often say this country does not need to be made great again, it is already great. Our challenge is making that greatness accessible and affordable to all of its people. President Biden is unequivocally dedicated to the fundamental principles necessary to make that sentiment a reality. He has spent the last four years fighting to protect our democracy, our freedoms, and the goodness of the American people. Despite our progress, that fight is not yet won. I’m proud to stand with him as we march forward in our pursuit toward a more perfect union.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies took 17-year-old Tony Abrams into custody around 12:30 p.m. after searching the...
Student hospitalized after stabbing at Ridge View High School, suspect charged as adult
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Court records show the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being...
Jeroid Price case goes to South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

Vivek Ramaswamy is a Republican candidate for President
Vivek Ramaswamy announces S.C. campaign stops for presidential candidacy
Gov. Henry McMaster requests review of early-release orders.
Governor McMaster asks SCDC to review early-release orders following convicted killer secret freeing
Lexington County won't ban short-term rentals
Potential short-term rental ordinance coming to Lexington County: ‘They have a long way to go’
Lexington County won't ban short-term rentals
Lexington County won't ban short-term rentals