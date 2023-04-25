West Columbia man arrested, charges include sexual exploitation of a minor 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said 23-year-old Jaylin Torrez Mitchell solicited and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, produced child abuse material and sent sexually explicit material to a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mithell on Wednesday, April 19.

Mitchell was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

The Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting the case according to a press release.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.