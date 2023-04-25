SkyView
West Columbia man arrested, charges include sexual exploitation of a minor 

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said 23-year-old Jaylin Torrez Mitchell solicited and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, produced child abuse material and sent sexually explicit material to a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mithell on Wednesday, April 19.

Mitchell was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

The Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting the case according to a press release.

