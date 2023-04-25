SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Ways to protect yourself after a data breach

There were 1,802 breaches in 2022, per Identity Theft Resource Center
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 422 million people were impacted by data breaches in 2022, according to a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center.

If your data was breached, financial experts recommend requesting a credit alert. To do so, go to AnnualCreditReport.com, which funnels you to the three credit bureaus, Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. From there, you can put a credit alert on each of your online accounts.

“It’s pretty simple, Cherry Dale, financial education director for Virginia Credit Union, explained. “You put in your information and there’s a fraud alert on there. Now, this is not a credit freeze. Credit freeze would be the next step. Or if you are feeling very vulnerable go ahead and put a credit freeze on there.”

While a fraud alert only notifies a potential lender you have been compromised in some way, a credit freeze would prevent anyone from being able to open a card in your name. You would need to use your personalized pin to unfreeze your credit and allow lenders to access your credit in that case.

Dale said neither a fraud alert nor a credit freeze prevents you from being able to get a loan. You just may have to take extra steps to verify your identity.

If you do set up fraud alerts, Dale recommended you get a free credit report from the three credit bureaus so you can make sure all your information is correct.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County...
Deputies arrest Ridge View High student in connection to school stabbing case
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

A South Carolina grand jury indicted disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh on new charges of tax...
South Carolina grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new tax evasion charges
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Harmon admitted to filing a false 2012 tax return for himself.
Lexington County businessman pleads guilty to filing false tax returns
Geraldine Tyler's case against Hennepin County is being heard by the Supreme Court.
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case