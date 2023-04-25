Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Today’s shoutout goes to the Litter Gitters of Laurel Crest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday -- the Litter Gitters. Several residents of Laurel Crest Retirement Community were bothered by litter, so they took matters into their own hands. Literally.

George Cobb and Henry Hall are part of that group.

They call themselves the Litter Gitters and they are on Litter Patrol in West Columbia. They joined WIS Midday to talk about their efforts to beautify their community.

They so deserve today’s shoutout in my ongoing Talkin’ Trash Tuesday coverage.

If you or someone you know is helping clean up a community, let me know at dawndy@wistv.com.

Meantime, contact Palmetto Pride at https://www.palmettopride.org/ or Keep the Midlands Beautiful at https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/ to set up your own neighborhood cleanup.

