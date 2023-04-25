SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter police K-9 dies after brief illness

The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy.
The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy.(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is mourning the recent loss of a team member who died following a brief illness.

K-9 Murphy began working with the department in 2017 where he was certified in human tracking and article and narcotics detection.

The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy.
The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy.(Sumter Police Department)

K-9 Murphy and his partner Sgt. Cameron Bryant is known for tracking missing children and adults.

The pair also located suspects in criminal incidents and recovered property and evidence.

The department says a memorial service for K-9 Murphy will be held at a later time.

The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy.
The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy.(Sumter Police Department)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop
Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Cassie Thierauf, 38, will spend two years in jail for child endangerment charges after a 2022...
Woman accused of ordering dogs to attack 6-year-old sentenced
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Unsettled weather sets in this week

Latest News

According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
City council members are also scheduled to discuss a "Tenant's Bill of Rights and...
Columbia leadership files lawsuit, pitches “Bill of Rights and Responsibilities” for renters
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago
Four people injured after collision on I-26
Four people injured after collision on I-26