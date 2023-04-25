SkyView
South Carolina grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new tax evasion charges

A South Carolina grand jury indicted disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh on new charges of tax...
A South Carolina grand jury indicted disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh on new charges of tax evasion.(HAMPTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER/CNN/file)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina grand jury indicted disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh on new charges of tax evasion.

An announcement from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said the indictment, which took place in Colleton County, alleges tax evasion for 2020 and 2021.

The indictment stated Murdaugh failed to report $2,113,067 of income earned through illegal acts for two years, thereby caused state taxable income to be underreported to the State of South Carolina in the mount $132,572.

Murdaugh was previously indicted in December 2022 for tax evasion for tax years 2011 through 2019.

In that indictment, which took place in Hampton County, the State Grand Jury alleged Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned through illegal acts, thereby caused state taxable income to be underreported to the State of South Carolina in the amount of $486,819.

The total of the two indictments allege $9,067,706 of unreported income and the state tax evaded in the amount of $619,391, according to officials.

Officials reported Murdaugh was indicted for an additional two counts of Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax

The case will be prosecuted by the State Grand Jury Division of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son on March 2.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

