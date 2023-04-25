SkyView
Soda City Live: Stomp Out Crime community event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week is National Crime Victim’s Rights Week and you can help put an end to senseless violence.

This Saturday three Columbia non-profits, HUSH No More, Rediscover Me, and Restoration & Purpose for Women are partnering for a major event to reduce crimes in our community and to provide resources that support survivors and their families

The Columbia Police Department will also be there handing out free gun locks.

Stomp Out Crime community event
Stomp Out Crime community event(clear)

