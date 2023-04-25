Soda City Live: Stomp Out Crime community event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week is National Crime Victim’s Rights Week and you can help put an end to senseless violence.

This Saturday three Columbia non-profits, HUSH No More, Rediscover Me, and Restoration & Purpose for Women are partnering for a major event to reduce crimes in our community and to provide resources that support survivors and their families

The Columbia Police Department will also be there handing out free gun locks.

Stomp Out Crime community event (clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.