Soda City Live: Richland School District One magnet programs application deadline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The window for parents in Richland School District One wanting to enroll their child in magnet programs is coming to a close.

But there is still time.

B.L.A.S.T. is the new magnet program offered at Watkins-Nance Elementary, W.A. Perry Middle School, and Columbia High School.

Parents with students zoned for District One schools can apply online before Friday, April 28th.

