SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Richland School District One magnet programs application deadline

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The window for parents in Richland School District One wanting to enroll their child in magnet programs is coming to a close.

But there is still time.

B.L.A.S.T. is the new magnet program offered at Watkins-Nance Elementary, W.A. Perry Middle School, and Columbia High School.

Parents with students zoned for District One schools can apply online before Friday, April 28th.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County...
Deputies release name of Ridge View High student in connection to school stabbing
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

Soda City Live: The experience - a premier rooftop event
Soda City Live: The Experience - a premier rooftop event
Soda City Live: Stomp out crime event in Columbia
Soda City Live: Stomp Out Crime community event
Hump Day Pump Day Free Gas Giveaway
Soda City Live: Hump Day Pump Day Free Gas Giveaway
Soda City Live: Tips for supporting a loved one with Parkinson's disease
Soda City Live: Tips for supporting loved one with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver’s Guide