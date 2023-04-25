Soda City Live: Hump Day Pump Day Free Gas Giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The cost of gas is constantly up and down but it is one of those things we just can’t go without.

Local radio stations Hot 103.9 / 93.9 and 103.3 and The Big DM are partnering with 411 Pain for a Hump Day Pump Day free gas giveaway to give your pockets a break.

Wednesday, April 25, both stations will give details on the secret location for those who need it.

