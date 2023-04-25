Soda City Live: The Experience - a premier rooftop event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for an event for young professionals, influencers and socialites mark your calendar for Saturday, April 29.

Phresh Management will be hosting its first upscale premier rooftop event in Columbia.

The Experience aims to provide an upscale atmosphere for socialites, professionals, and influencers.

One of the organizers and owner of Phresh Management, the organization behind the event, Queen Fredrick joined us in the Soda City studio with more information on the event.

The Experience: A Premier Rooftop Event (Phresh Management)

