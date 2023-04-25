SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: The Experience - a premier rooftop event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for an event for young professionals, influencers and socialites mark your calendar for Saturday, April 29.

Phresh Management will be hosting its first upscale premier rooftop event in Columbia.

The Experience aims to provide an upscale atmosphere for socialites, professionals, and influencers.

One of the organizers and owner of Phresh Management, the organization behind the event, Queen Fredrick joined us in the Soda City studio with more information on the event.

The Experience: A Premier Rooftop Event
The Experience: A Premier Rooftop Event(Phresh Management)

Click here for tickets.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County...
Deputies release name of Ridge View High student in connection to school stabbing
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

Richland School District One magnet programs application deadline
Soda City Live: Richland School District One magnet programs application deadline
Soda City Live: Stomp out crime event in Columbia
Soda City Live: Stomp Out Crime community event
Hump Day Pump Day Free Gas Giveaway
Soda City Live: Hump Day Pump Day Free Gas Giveaway
Soda City Live: Tips for supporting a loved one with Parkinson's disease
Soda City Live: Tips for supporting loved one with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver’s Guide