SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

S.C. senators begin second abortion debate of the session

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State senators begin their second abortion debate of the session on Tuesday with nine days left in session to come to an agreement.

South Carolina failed to enact new restrictions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last year.

Currently, abortions are legal through about 20 weeks after the state Supreme Court overturned the six-week ban in January.

Earlier this year, senators passed another six-week ban and House members passed a ban from conception.

The chambers have been unwilling to take up each other’s bills.

“What I urge the General Assembly to do is to use common sense and to pass a law that the majority of the people in the state will find that is acceptable,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “It’s taken a while to get to where we are now and of course we had a law that the Supreme Court that was declared unconstitutional ... I think that was an erroneous decision.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Cassie Thierauf, 38, will spend two years in jail for child endangerment charges after a 2022...
Woman accused of ordering dogs to attack 6-year-old sentenced
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

S.C. senators begin second abortion debate of the session
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago
Sumter police K-9 dies after brief illness
Sumter police K-9 dies after brief illness