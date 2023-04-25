S.C. senators begin second abortion debate of the session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State senators begin their second abortion debate of the session on Tuesday with nine days left in session to come to an agreement.

South Carolina failed to enact new restrictions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last year.

Currently, abortions are legal through about 20 weeks after the state Supreme Court overturned the six-week ban in January.

Earlier this year, senators passed another six-week ban and House members passed a ban from conception.

The chambers have been unwilling to take up each other’s bills.

“What I urge the General Assembly to do is to use common sense and to pass a law that the majority of the people in the state will find that is acceptable,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “It’s taken a while to get to where we are now and of course we had a law that the Supreme Court that was declared unconstitutional ... I think that was an erroneous decision.”

