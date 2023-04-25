SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

S. Carolina Senate weighs abortion ban it recently rejected

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By The Associated Press, James Pollard and Mary Green
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The South Carolina Senate is gearing up for a final vote on a near-total abortion ban that the Republican-controlled chamber has repeatedly rejected over the past year.

Lawmakers have less than three weeks left to pass any new restrictions in a legislative session that began days after the state’s highest court overturned a 2021 ban and followed a contentious special session last year that resulted in no new abortion laws.

The legislative impasse has persisted. The Senate already passed a ban that would take effect when cardiac activity is detected, as early as six weeks and before many people realize they are pregnant. The proposal is at odds with a near-total ban with limited exceptions that cleared the GOP-dominated House earlier this year.

The Senate voted 22-21 on Tuesday to give the House bill a second reading. The move sets the Senate up for a lengthy debate Wednesday over whether South Carolina should join the 14 other states that have banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy.

However, opponents can filibuster a bill any time until at least 26 senators vote to sit the speaker down.

Those 26 votes have proven elusive for Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey when it comes to a near-total abortion ban. Five Republicans, including the Senate’s three GOP women, joined every Democrat in September to defeat a similar proposal. Republican Sen. Richard Cash again acknowledged that reality this February when he withdrew an amendment to match the House bill.

Massey prioritized the measure over all other contested bills with hopes that it might resolve the rift — either by passing it or by compelling the House to instead consider the Senate’s version.

“I’m trying to do whatever we can do to try to break the impasse. They wanted us to take up the bill. They wanted us to give it a vote. We’re going to do that. We’re going to try,” Massey told reporters Tuesday. “I don’t expect that any votes have changed. And if that is the case, then I would hope that the House would receive that message for what it is.”

Some of those GOP holdouts reiterated their opposition last week after a group that wants to ban all abortion sent them anatomical models of backbones with the message to “grow a spine” and vote for the House bill.

The same opponents failed Tuesday to amend the House bill and let voters decide whether the state constitution protects the right to an abortion. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said voters would decide the issue better than a 46-member chamber with just five women that does not reflect the gender diversity of the state.

Senate President Thomas Alexander ruled that turning the bill into a joint resolution violated the chamber’s precedent.

“The precedent set was not set by a representative group of the people in our state,” Republican Sen. Sandy Senn responded.

“It’s time for us to put this matter to bed,” she said, noting that Tuesday marked the third time in six months that senators have debated abortion.

The chambers have been searching for a response to a January state Supreme Court decision that left abortion legal through 22 weeks, although doctors say other strict regulations mean the state’s three clinics don’t typically provide abortions beyond the first trimester.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County...
Deputies release name of Ridge View High student in connection to school stabbing
According to first responders, the wreck happened when two vehicles collided while traveling at...
‘Carnage and chaos’ after major traffic accident on I-26 hospitalizes four people
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Investigators say Tamara Wilson was last seen on Friday, April 21.
Columbia police searching for woman last seen three days ago

Latest News

South Carolina senators hold second abortion debate of session
South Carolina senators hold second abortion debate of session
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to visit Upstate
2024 Presidential Candidate to visit Upstate
Catholic leaders are advocating against the death penalty in South Carolina after a bill was...
Catholic leaders advocate against bill that could resume executions in SC