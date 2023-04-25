Ridge View High School student stabbed during fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland School District Two.

The student was taken to the hospital with puncture wounds, the district said.

The suspect is a student and ran from the school, the district added.

Richland County deputies have a perimeter set up and are currently looking for the suspect.

Ridge View High School and Rice Creek Elementary are on “secure” status, which means doors are locked and no one is allowed on or off campus.

